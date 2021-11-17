Left Menu

80-year-old man sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for raping minor in 2016

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:29 IST
A local court here has sentenced an 80-year-old man to 25 years of imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl in 2016.

Special POCSO court judge Ramdayal also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Nanhe, the prosecution lawyer said.

Nanhe had raped the girl on December 19, 2016 in the Cant area here, he said.

An FIR was registered after minor's family members filed a complaint with the local police, the lawyer said.

