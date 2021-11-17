Civilian official of IAF arrested in bribery case
The CBI on Wednesday arrested a civilian gazetted officer of the Indian Air Force here for allegedly taking bribe to consider a junior employees transfer request.A case was registered against the officer name not disclosed who is posted at Lohegaon base of the IAF here, the Central agency said in a release.
The CBI on Wednesday arrested a civilian gazetted officer of the Indian Air Force here for allegedly taking bribe to consider a junior employee's transfer request.
A case was registered against the officer (name not disclosed) who is posted at Lohegaon base of the IAF here, the Central agency said in a release. The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant to consider his request for transfer to Dehu Road office.
After the complaint was filed, the CBI laid a trap and caught the official while allegedly accepting Rs 4,000 as initial installment.
Searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused here. A special CBI court remanded him in two days' CBI custody, the release said.
