Civilian official of IAF arrested in bribery case

The CBI on Wednesday arrested a civilian gazetted officer of the Indian Air Force here for allegedly taking bribe to consider a junior employees transfer request.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Wednesday arrested a civilian gazetted officer of the Indian Air Force here for allegedly taking bribe to consider a junior employee's transfer request.

A case was registered against the officer (name not disclosed) who is posted at Lohegaon base of the IAF here, the Central agency said in a release. The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant to consider his request for transfer to Dehu Road office.

After the complaint was filed, the CBI laid a trap and caught the official while allegedly accepting Rs 4,000 as initial installment.

Searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused here. A special CBI court remanded him in two days' CBI custody, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

