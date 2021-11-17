Thieves strike both temple and mosque, decamp with cash, valuables: Police

A temple and mosque both were found burgled on Wednesday with thieves decamping with an unspecified amount of cash and other valuables after breaking open the donation boxes of both shrines, police said.

The thieves targeted the two shrines located opposite each other on Ohava Road under the Surir police station in Mathura on Tuesday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Netra Pal Singh said.

“The burglars broke the lock of the donation boxes of both the temple and mosque and took away all the cash from them,” he added.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when villager Hari Om went to the temple to pay obeisance, Singh said, adding the temple has no priest to man it.

A similar deed was executed at the mosque.

“They took away not only the cash from the donation box of the mosque but also the fan and other articles,” Maulana Hafiz Tahir Husain of the mosque said.

An FIR has been lodged for both the theft and the police have begun the investigation, he said. PT CORR RAX RAX

