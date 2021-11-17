India vs NZ 1st T20I Scoreboard

India Innings: KL Rahul c Chapman b Santner 15 Rohit Sharma c Ravindra b Boult 48 Suryakumar Yadav b Boult 62 Rishabh Pant not out 17 Shreyas Iyer c Boult b Southee 5 Venkatesh Iyer c Ravindra b Mitchell 4 Axar Patel not out 1 Extras: (LB-7 W-7) 14 Total: (For 5 wickets in 19.4 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1/50 2/109 3/144 4/155 5/160 Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-40-1, Trent Boult 4-0-31-2, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-24-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-19-1, Todd Astle 3-0-34-0, Daryl Mitchell 0.4-0-11-1.

