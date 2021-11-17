Left Menu

4 Afghan journalists get temporary shelter in N. Macedonia

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 17-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 23:02 IST
4 Afghan journalists get temporary shelter in N. Macedonia
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

Four Afghan journalists threatened by the Taliban regime arrived Wednesday in North Macedonia where they are being given temporary shelter, authorities said.

The four are TV and radio journalists who had worked for local media, and correspondents for foreign media outlets, North Macedonia's government said in a press statement.

North Macedonia offered a temporarily residence for them, at the request of international media associations, until they leave for other countries.

They will be housed in the capital, Skopje.

North Macedonia is playing an active role in a major humanitarian operation to help Afghans who are seen as being in danger from the Taliban.

There are currently 534 Afghan evacuees in North Macedonia. Another 85 have left the country to take up permanent residence in France, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Brazil and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australi...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021