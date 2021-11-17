19-year-old arrested for abetment of suicide

A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Bhiwandi police in the district on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman. Baban alias Govind Raju Kale, the accused, was in love with the 20-year-old woman but later their relationship soured as he began to suspect her character and the two broke up, as per the complaint filed by the woman's brother.

The woman allegedly died by suicide on October 14. Further probe is on.

