Assam police officer arrested for taking bribe

On the basis of a complaint, a trap was laid by a team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption at the Hailakandi police station, a release from the Assam Police said.At around 120 pm, sub inspector UB Sudhanya Bhattacharjee of Hailakandi PS was caught red handed by the team while he was accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, it said.

A sub-inspector of Assam Police was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday for allegedly taking bribe at Hailakandi district. On the basis of a complaint, a trap was laid by a team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption at the Hailakandi police station, a release from the Assam Police said.

''At around 1:20 pm, sub inspector (UB) Sudhanya Bhattacharjee of Hailakandi PS was caught red handed by the team while he was accepting bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant,'' it said. The accused had initially demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for favouring the person in an ongoing investigation being carried out by the sub-inspector.

However, the police officer agreed for a bribe of Rs 5,000 after negotiating with the complainant.

''The bribe money was recovered from the possession of SI (UB) Sudhanya Bhattacharjee in the presence of independent witnesses,'' the release said.

A case has been registered against the police officer at the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

