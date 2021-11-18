Left Menu

Court allows Anand Teltumbde's plea to call mother for 5 minutes after brother's encounter killing

A special NIA court here has allowed activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to have a telephonic conversation with his mother for five minutes in the wake of the death of his brother Milind Teltumbde, a top Naxal leader, in an encounter with security forces last week.Anand Teltumbde is currently lodged in Taloja jail following his arrest in the Elgar Parishad case in April 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 00:02 IST
Court allows Anand Teltumbde's plea to call mother for 5 minutes after brother's encounter killing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court here has allowed activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to have a telephonic conversation with his mother for five minutes in the wake of the death of his brother Milind Teltumbde, a top Naxal leader, in an encounter with security forces last week.

Anand Teltumbde is currently lodged in Taloja jail following his arrest in the Elgar Parishad case in April 2020. The court on Tuesday allowed his plea in which he sought a telephonic conversation with his mother. The detailed order was made available on Wednesday.

In his plea, Teltumbde said his 90-year-old mother is in a state of shock and bereavement after Milind's demise and therefore he may be permitted a telephone call.

His plea was allowed by special court's judge D E Kothalikar.

''The superintendent Taloja Central Prison shall allow accused No.10 (Teltumbde) to make phone calls to his mother for 5 minutes by keeping the phone on speaker mode,'' the court said.

The superintendent shall get it confirmed that the person speaking from the other side is mother of the accused only, it added.

Anand Teltumbde and some other activists were initially booked by the Pune police after violence erupted at Koregaon Bhima near Pune, a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was held in the city on December 31, 2017. Inflammatory speeches and provocative statements made at the conclave triggered the violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day, the police had alleged.

According to the police, the event was ''backed'' by Maoists.

The NIA later took over the probe into the case.

Milind Teltumbde died in Saturday's encounter with security forces that killed 26 rebels in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head for his alleged involvement in violent activities against the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australi...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021