Plush seminar hall of NHRC inaugurated by housekeeping staff, Covid warriors

A seminar hall, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities at the NHRC office here, was on Wednesday inaugurated by a woman housekeeping staff and a group of people who rendered services during the difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, justice (retired) Arun Kumar Mishra, who was present during the event, said the decision was taken to emphasise that ''human rights are for all and do not vary according to the positions of the people''.

''Their rights to dignity and equality need to be recognised as they are contributing significantly for the sake of fellow human beings,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the rights panel.

Mishra said the seminar hall equipped with latest gadgets is a milestone in the functioning of the commission.

NHRC members Jyotika Kalra and D M Mulay, secretary general Bimbadhar Pradhan and other senior officers and staff were also present on the occasion.

