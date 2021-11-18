Left Menu

Mississippi executes man who killed wife, terrorised family

A man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and terrorising their family has become the first person executed in Mississippi since 2012.David Neal Cox received a lethal injection Wednesday night at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

PTI | Parchman | Updated: 18-11-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 06:10 IST
Mississippi executes man who killed wife, terrorised family

A man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and terrorising their family has become the first person executed in Mississippi since 2012.

David Neal Cox received a lethal injection Wednesday night at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Authorities said he was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. CST.

Cox pleaded guilty in 2012 to the shooting death of his estranged wife two years earlier. He also had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his 12-year-old stepdaughter in front of her dying mother.

Cox had abandoned all appeals and filed court papers calling himself “worthy of death.” Mississippi carried out six executions in 2012. The state does not have any any other executions scheduled after Cox's. The state has more than 30 people on death row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
4
We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australi...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021