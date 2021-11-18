Over 62.82 cr samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far

India's testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 62,82,48,841 COVID-19 tests so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday. Of the total testing done so far 12,32,505 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 10,197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also reported 12,134 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,38,73,890. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload stands at 1,28,555, the lowest in 527 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent and it is the lowest since March 2020. More than 113.68 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)