Left Menu

J-K: Indian Army distributes free sewing machines to 40 girls in Anantnag as part of its women empowerment initiative

As part of a women empowerment program, the Indian Army on Wednesday distributed free sewing machines to 40 girls of the Larnoo village in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-11-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 09:28 IST
J-K: Indian Army distributes free sewing machines to 40 girls in Anantnag as part of its women empowerment initiative
Indian Army distributed free sewing machines to 40 girls of Larnoo village in Anantnag on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of a women empowerment program, the Indian Army on Wednesday distributed free sewing machines to 40 girls of the Larnoo village in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. In the function, senior army officers along with various panchs and sarpanchs were also present at the event.

Earlier, the Indian army had organized a 45-day cutting and tailoring course for these girl students and after completion, they were given certificates also along with sewing machines. The course was designed to teach basic cutting and tailoring to girls from poor backgrounds to enhance their skills.

These female students and local sarpanches and panchs appreciated this step taken by the Indian army and said that this will encourage women in the village to work independently and generate earnings. They further said that these kinds of programs also strengthen the bond between the Indian Army soldiers and the locals.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary Mumtaz Khatana, Block Development Council (BDC) chairperson, Larnoo, said, "This is a very big and good initiative taken by the Indian Army. We are very thankful to them. A total of 40 girls got the sewing machines after around two months of training. Now they can work and earn their livelihood. The army should organise more such programmes for youth." A local resident, Ghulam Muhammad said that providing training to the youth will do away with unemployment in the village. He also appealed to the Indian Army to organize training programmes for the boys also so that they can also get employment.

"It is a matter of great pleasure that the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) battalion of Indian Army organised training program for the girls of the village and provided machined to 40 girls. Now they can earn and work independently," said Mian Arshid, Sarpanch. Khushboo Jan, a trainee said, "The training provided by the army will help me a lot. The army should more organise such programmes for use. We have also received a certificate after completion of the course. We want to learn many things so I appeal to the army to open more such centres for us."

Another trainee, Mehvish Jan said that she is very thankful to the Indian Army for providing training as this will help her to work independently on her own. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021