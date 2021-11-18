Left Menu

Mentally unstable man attacks aged mother with knife in Goa; arrested

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 10:51 IST
Mentally unstable man attacks aged mother with knife in Goa; arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mentally unstable man allegedly attacked his 85-year-old mother with a knife in South Goa district after a petty fight, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at their home in Navelim village following which the woman, who received injuries on her hands, was admitted to the Goa Government Medical College and Hospital near here, an official from Margao police station said. The police arrested the 49-year-old accused the same day and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), he said.

The accused was later produced before a magistrate who referred him to the state-run Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour, the police said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021