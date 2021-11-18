Left Menu

Man killed in celebratory firing in UP's Etawah: Police

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:07 IST
A 40-year-old man was killed in celebratory firing in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The ''tilakotsav'' ceremony of Satish, the son of Ramdas Jatav, was going on in Nagla Khushali village under the Jaswantnagar police station area here on Wednesday night, when one Brijesh Kumar fired a shot from a country-made weapon and the bullet hit Kamlesh in the chest, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jai Prakash Singh said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and rushed Kamlesh to a nearby community health centre, where the doctors declared him dead, he added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SSP said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprit, who fled the scene after the incident.

