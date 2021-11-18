Left Menu

2 children drown in pond in UP's Ballia: Police

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two children drowned after they accidentally fell into a pond in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Bhuwal village in the Bairiya police station area on Wednesday afternoon, they said, adding that Satyam (5) and his cousin Shivam (6) were playing near the pond when they lost balance and fell into it.

The parents of the children frantically began searching for them when they did not return home and saw the bodies floating in the pond, police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added.

