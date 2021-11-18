2 children drown in pond in UP's Ballia: Police
- Country:
- India
Two children drowned after they accidentally fell into a pond in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred in Bhuwal village in the Bairiya police station area on Wednesday afternoon, they said, adding that Satyam (5) and his cousin Shivam (6) were playing near the pond when they lost balance and fell into it.
The parents of the children frantically began searching for them when they did not return home and saw the bodies floating in the pond, police said.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Bhuwal village
- Bairiya
- Satyam
- Shivam
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Association of North America hosts special Diwali celebrations
Honorarium for anganwadi workers hiked in Uttarakhand
Youth Congress Camp office constructed for upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections
Uttarakhand: Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Kedarnath Temple decorated with 8 quintal flowers
Uttarakhand CM Dhami along with Governor Gurmeet Singh celebrated Diwali with the soldiers in Chamoli