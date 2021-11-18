Left Menu

SC orders CBI to register case in disinvestment matter of Hindustan Zinc in 2002

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:47 IST
SC orders CBI to register case in disinvestment matter of Hindustan Zinc in 2002
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered registration of a regular case by the CBI into the alleged irregularities in the disinvestment of the government's controlling share in Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) in 2002.

The top court, however, allowed disinvestment of the Centre's residuary 29.5 percent share in the open market.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna said the recommendation of various officials of the CBI for converting the preliminary inquiry of disinvestment of HZL in 2002 into a regular case satisfies the court's conscience that a prima facie case is made out.

It took note of the fact that despite a recommendation for registration of regular cases into the alleged irregularities in the disinvestment in 2002, the preliminary inquiry was closed and directed that the CBI should forthwith register a regular case and the agency shall file its periodic status report to the court.

The bench, however, directed the Central government that it can disinvest 29.5 percent of its residuary share in the open market, saying that after 2002, the HZL ceased to remain a government company.

It said that the Central government had ceased to be in control of the erstwhile PSU company since its disinvestment of shares in 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021