NIA conducts searches at 14 locations in Telangana, Andhra

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 14 locations in connection with a Left Wing Extremism (LWE) case in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:53 IST
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had last Friday filed chargesheet against seven members of Dummugudem Maoist case of Telangana. The case was filed against seven members of the banned CPI (Maoist) including the most wanted fugitive Madvi Hidma for hatched a criminal conspiracy, along with overground workers (OGWs) to wage war against the democratically elected government by carrying out an attack on security personnel. (ANI)

