Over 128 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far

18-11-2021
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that more than 128 crore (1,28,49,86,340) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. The ministry further informed that 22,45,63,541 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

