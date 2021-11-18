Left Menu

UAE to launch Good Delivery Standard for bullion on Thursday -minister

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:00 IST
UAE to launch Good Delivery Standard for bullion on Thursday -minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates will launch a Good Delivery Standard for bullion on Thursday, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said.

He had told Reuters previously that the standard would require refiners to properly scrutinize suppliers and prove to outside auditors they have done so.

Also Read: NBA And Department Of Culture And Tourism - Abu Dhabi Announce Multiyear Partnership To Host First NBA Games In The United Arab Emirates

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021