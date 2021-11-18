UAE to launch Good Delivery Standard for bullion on Thursday -minister

The United Arab Emirates will launch a Good Delivery Standard for bullion on Thursday, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said.

He had told Reuters previously that the standard would require refiners to properly scrutinize suppliers and prove to outside auditors they have done so.

