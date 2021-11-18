UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels

Emirati state-owned defense conglomerate EDGE and Israeli state-owned aerospace firm IAI on Thursday signed an agreement to jointly design unmanned military and commercial vessels. A joint statement said the "17 M" unmanned surface vessels would be designed to carrying out security operations, mine sweeping and surveillance, among other capabilities.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel established diplomatic ties last year in a deal brokered by the United States.

