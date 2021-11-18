Odisha STF rescues pangolin, 2 persons detained

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police have rescued a pangolin and nabbed two persons on the charge of dealing in wildlife illegally in Kandhamal district, an officer said on Thursday.

On the basis of reliable information, an STF team conducted a raid with the help of Forest officials near Jakikia village under Baliguda Police Station regarding illegal possession of Pangolin by wildlife criminals on Wednesday.

The raiding party nabbed two accused persons for possessing the pangolin, police said.

The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of the Pangolin, for which they have been detained and handed over to Baliguda forest officials for necessary legal action at their end.

The Pangolin was also handed over to Divisional Forest Officer, Baliguda for safe custody.

During last one year, in special drive against wildlife criminals/poachers the STF has seized 20 leopard skin, 11 elephant tusk, 2 deerskin, 7 pangolins and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 45 wildlife criminals, the police said.

