Banking sector in milestone phase, can give great push to India's economy: PM Modi

Underlining the reforms made by the Centre to improve the financial health of banks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the banking sector of India is currently in a major milestone phase that can give a great push to the country's economy. Addressing the concluding session of the conference on "Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth" Prime Minister Modi said, "The reforms made by the government in the banking sector in the last 6-7 years led the banking sector of the country towards a very strong position today. The financial health of banks is now in a much-improved condition. We brought reforms like IBC, reformed many laws, empowered Debt recovery tribunal."

He said a dedicated Stressed Asset Management Vertical was also formed in the country during the COVID period. "We have found ways to solve problems and challenges that were there before 2014. We addressed the problem of Non-Performing Assets (NPA). We recapitalized the banks and increased their strength. Today the capacity of the banks of India has increased so much that they can play a great role in giving new energy and a great push to the economy of the country and making it self-reliant. I consider this phase as a major milestone in the banking sector of India," he added.

The Prime Minister further said banks should adopt the model of partnership leaving the traditional approver-applicant system. The two-day conference is being organised by the Ministry of Finance from November 17. The conference has been attended by top officials from Ministries, Banks, Financial institutions and Industry representatives. (ANI)

