Man from Odisha shot dead on Delhi-Dehradun highway in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 13:50 IST
A restaurant worker from Odisha was killed while his colleague was critically injured when two motorcycle-borne men opened fire at them in a bid to loot them on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Naresh was killed in the incident, while his colleague Sudarshan is battling for life at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital.

They were returning home in Khapur village after work on Wednesday night when the two men arrived in a motorcycle and pumped bullets into them. The incident took place in the Mansurpur police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar Gautam said.

Naresh and Sudarshan are natives of Odisha and were employed at a restaurant here, the SHO added.

This is the second such incident that occurred on the highway in the district this week. A salesman was shot dead by unidentified people two days ago.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vijayvargiya went to the spot and launched a probe in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

