Bodies of man, woman fished out of pond in Rajasthan's Churu: Police
The bodies of a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were fished out of a pond in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Thursday.
The deceased -- identified as Roshni Nayak (21) and Abhishek Jangid (25) -- belonged to Ratnadesar village. They went missing since Tuesday night.
The divers employed by police found their bodies in the pond after a long search on Wednesday.
Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Ratangarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saleh Mohammad said.
Police suspect that the deceased was in a relationship.
