Bodies of man, woman fished out of pond in Rajasthan's Churu: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were fished out of a pond in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased -- identified as Roshni Nayak (21) and Abhishek Jangid (25) -- belonged to Ratnadesar village. They went missing since Tuesday night.

The divers employed by police found their bodies in the pond after a long search on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Ratangarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saleh Mohammad said.

Police suspect that the deceased was in a relationship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

