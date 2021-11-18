Bodies of man, woman fished out of pond in Rajasthan's Churu: Police

The bodies of a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were fished out of a pond in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased -- identified as Roshni Nayak (21) and Abhishek Jangid (25) -- belonged to Ratnadesar village. They went missing since Tuesday night.

The divers employed by police found their bodies in the pond after a long search on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Ratangarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saleh Mohammad said.

Police suspect that the deceased was in a relationship.

