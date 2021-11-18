HC issues notice to Delhi Govt on plea of lawyer's widow

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi government on a petition filed by a widow of an advocate seeking to consider and reimburse the claim made by her under the 'Chief Minister Advocate Welfare' scheme. Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Delhi government, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the Bar Council of Delhi to file a reply on the petition and listed the matter for February 16, 2022.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ruby Sehrawat through advocate Tarun Rana. The petitioner, Ruby Sehrawat, is a widow of the lawyer who is insured with the scheme under the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme.

Delhi government had introduced and launched a Group Term Life Insurance and Mediclaim Benefits for the Advocates enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi. e-Cards were issued in the name of the petitioner, her husband and her children.

The husband of the petitioner was aged about 45 years and has tested positive for COVID-19 in April this year, and despite treatment at the hospital for over two weeks, the petitioner's husband could not survive. The petitioner filed for a Claim Form under the Group Term Life Insurance under 'Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme' along with the requisite documents.

The petitioner said that she was in utter shock and surprise by the communication dated June 25, 2021, by the Delhi government stating that the claim filed is rejected on the ground that he had not provided/filled his electoral photo identity card (EIPC) number at the time of registration. The petitioner further submitted that in the said communication, it was confirmed that the husband of the petitioner was registered under the 'Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme'.

Therefore, the petitioner has approached the Delhi HC and has sought directions from the Delhi government and the LIC to reimburse the claim. She has also sought to set aside the rejection letter dated June 25, 2021, issued by the Delhi government whereby the claim has been rejected and to direct the respondents to consider and reimburse the claim. (ANI)

Advocate Satyakam, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted that the conditions of the Chief Minister's Advocates Welfare Scheme require beneficiaries to submit their Electoral Picture Identity Card (EPIC) in order to avail the benefit of the said policy. He stated that the said condition was set aside by a coordinate bench of this Court in Balvinder Singh Bagga and Ors. vs Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and Ors. and connected matters, against which the Delhi government has filed an appeal.

The appeal remains pending and the stay of the order of the Single Judge has been granted by the Division Bench on September 21, 2021. He said that the Delhi government may place the required documents as well as the orders and judgments on record. (ANI)

