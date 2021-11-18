Left Menu

Ker Devaswom Minister rejects criticism on disrespecting holy water of Sabarimala temple

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:13 IST
Ker Devaswom Minister rejects criticism on disrespecting holy water of Sabarimala temple
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (PTI): Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, who drew flak on social media platforms for allegedly disrespecting the holy water of Sabarimala Temple, on Thursday rejected criticism and said those who steal God's money should be afraid of him and he has no such fear as he does not steal.

He said there are things which he usually does not consume in life and he won't have it even if anyone asks him to do so in the name of faith.

The minister was speaking to reporters here when his reaction was sought on the social media criticism against him by a section of people, alleging that he did not fold his hands while standing in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala Temple when it was opened for the annual pilgrimage earlier this week.

Critics also charged that the minister disrespected the 'theertham', the holy water given by the priest to consume, by using it as sanitizer.

The video of Radhakrishnan not using the holy water and smearing it on both hands went viral on social media recently.

As per the temple custom, devotees used to drink the holy water and sprinkle the rest over their heads in reverence.

''I do not fold hands to pay respect to my mother every day. Does it mean that I have no respect towards my mother? I have my own style since my young age. I do not drink this water (theertham). I won't have it even if anyone asks me to do so in the name of faith,'' Radhakrishnan said.

He said though he has his own belief, he won't say that others' faith is bad.

The minister also said he would go to any extent to protect others' faith and there was proof for that. PTI LGK SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021