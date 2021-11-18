Param Bir Singh's plea for protection against arrest to be heard only after he discloses his whereabouts: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to disclose his whereabouts. The Apex Court said that it will hear Singh's plea for protection against arrest only after he tells which part of the country or the world he is in.

The court asked Singh's lawyer to inform his whereabouts and posted the matter for hearing on November 22. Last month in October, the investigating agencies had said that the former Commissioner of Mumbai Police may have left the country either before a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued by Maharashtra Police or he travelled on a forged passport.

According to the officers, the Maharashtra Police issued LOC two months after Parmbir Singh went on leave. Singh was allegedly named in several FIRs registered against him under various IPC sections. There were also two pending enquiries against him in the Anti Corruption Bureau. He was also summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare case but he never joined the investigation.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze, and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)