Ukraine's MPs allow border guards to use military equipment and firearms

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's parliament passed legislation on Thursday to allow the country's border guards to use military equipment and firearms, amid a buildup of Russian troops on its borders and an immigration crisis in neighbouring Belarus.

The law said border guards are now authorized to use coercive measures such as physical force, firearms, weapons and military equipment including ships and aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

