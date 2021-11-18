Left Menu

UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1 bln during Dubai Airshow so far

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:32 IST
UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1 bln during Dubai Airshow so far
The United Arab Emirates signed 23 agreements with local and international companies worth around 22.5 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) during the first four days of the Dubai Airshow, the Ministry of Defence said on its official Twitter account on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

