UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1 bln during Dubai Airshow so far
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:32 IST
The United Arab Emirates signed 23 agreements with local and international companies worth around 22.5 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) during the first four days of the Dubai Airshow, the Ministry of Defence said on its official Twitter account on Thursday.
