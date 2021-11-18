Left Menu

Thieves decamp with jewellery worth Rs 3.7 lakh

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:40 IST
Thieves decamp with jewellery worth Rs 3.7 lakh
  • India

Thieves broke into a house at Gundibail in Udupi and decamped with jewellery worth over Rs 3 lakh, police sources said.

The house belonged to one Babu Acharya, who had built a new one in front of his old house. He used to stay in the old house during day time and spend the night at the new house.

Thieves who targeted the old house on Wednesday night when the occupants were in the new house and stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.7 lakh, besides the original land documents of the elder brother of the house owner, the sources said.

A case under IPC Sections 457 and 380 has been registered at the Udupi town police station and an investigation is on.

