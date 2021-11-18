Left Menu

G7 nations condemn Belarus over 'aggressive' migration policies

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:17 IST
G7 nations condemn Belarus over 'aggressive' migration policies
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of wealthy economies condemned Belarus for orchestrating irregular migration across its borders, and called for an immediate halt to what it called an "aggressive and exploitative campaign".

"These callous acts are putting people's lives at risk," said the statement, issued by G7 chair Britain.

"We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign in order to prevent further deaths and suffering."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021