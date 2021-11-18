G7 nations condemn Belarus over 'aggressive' migration policies

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of wealthy economies condemned Belarus for orchestrating irregular migration across its borders, and called for an immediate halt to what it called an "aggressive and exploitative campaign".

"These callous acts are putting people's lives at risk," said the statement, issued by G7 chair Britain.

"We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign in order to prevent further deaths and suffering."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)