Chhattisgarh: Three dead as truck hits motorcycle

PTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:20 IST
Three persons were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night near Keregaon police station in the district, they said.

''A truck hit the two-wheeler when the victims were heading to their native village Kallemeta on Dhamtari-Nagri state highway,'' Keregaon station house officer (SHO) Ramnaresh Senger said. The deceased were identified as Amrit Kumar, Ramprakash and Bhuneshwar Dhruv, he said.

On being alerted, the police staff and highway police patrol personnel rushed to the spot and took the victims to the District Hospital in Dhamtari, where doctors declared them brought dead, Senger said.

An offence has been registeed against the driver of the truck and investigation into the incident has been launched, the SHO added.

