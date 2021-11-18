India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 114.46 cr

Left Menu

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 114.46 crores, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 114.46 crores, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. "With the administration of 73,44,739 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage is 1,14,46,32,851 as per provisional reports till 7 am today," said the Ministry's statement.

As many as 1,17,53,091 sessions have been administered so far. Meanwhile, India reported 11,919 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, India's active caseload stands at 1,28,762. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. With 11,242 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,38,85,132. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The country also reported 470 deaths in a day. With this, the death toll has gone up to 4,64,623. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

