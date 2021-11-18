Left Menu

Thieves decamp with ornaments worth Rs 3.7 lakh from house

The house belonged to Babu Acharya, who had built a new house in front of his old one. He used to stay in the old house during day time and spend the night at the new house.

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 18 (PTI): Thieves broke into a house at Gundibail in Udupi, over 50 km from here, and decamped with jewels worth over Rs 3 lakh, police sources said on Thursday. The house belonged to Babu Acharya, who had built a new house in front of his old one. He used to stay in the old house during day time and spend the night at the new house. On Wednesday night, thieves targeted the old house when the occupants were in the new house and stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.7 lakh as well as the original land documents of the older brother of the house-owner, the sources said.

A case has been registered and investigation begun, they added.

