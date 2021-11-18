TN govt effects reshuffle of police officers

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday effected the transfer of senior IPS officials in the state, including that of Coimbatore City Commissioner Deepak M Damor.

Various Superintendents of police were also transferred.

Damor has been now appointed as IGP/Joint Director, Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Chennai, vice Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, a Home Department order said.

Pradip Kumar, Inspector General of Police/Additional Commissioner, Traffic, Greater Chennai Police has been posted as Commissioner of Coimbatore City.

The SPs of Tiruchirapalli, Vellore and Tirunelveli were among those who were transferred.

