Delhi Fire Service starts sprinkling water at 13 hotspots to combat air pollution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  India

The Delhi Fire Service on Thursday said it has begun sprinkling water at 13 hotspots to combat the rising air pollution in the city.

The move comes a day after Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed the fire brigade of the fire department to start sprinkling water at specified spots.

A fire tender with a crew of four firefighters has been deployed at each spot to sprinkle water to curb the pollution, the fire officials said.

''Delhi Fire Service has been asked to spray water in view of the rising pollution. Hence, we have started spraying water from Thursday afternoon at 13 hotspots to improve the air quality,'' Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said.

According to the fire department, the 13 identified pollution hotspots include Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla, Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur.

In view of high pollution levels in the national capital, Rai on Wednesday at a press conference had said, ''Machines of the fire brigade will sprinkle water at 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi in addition to the 372 tankers already deployed in the city for this purpose." PTI AMP AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

