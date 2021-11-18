Left Menu

China's politburo reviews national security strategy for 2021-2025

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2021
  • China

A top decision-making body of the China's ruling Communist Party has reviewed the national security strategy for 2021-2025 period, state television reported on Thursday.

The government will ensure food security, energy security and enhance internet security and data security, it said citing a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

