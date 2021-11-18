China's politburo reviews national security strategy for 2021-2025
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 16:57 IST
A top decision-making body of the China's ruling Communist Party has reviewed the national security strategy for 2021-2025 period, state television reported on Thursday.
The government will ensure food security, energy security and enhance internet security and data security, it said citing a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.
