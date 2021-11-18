Ukraine imposes sanctions on 28 employees of Russia's special services
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has imposed sanctions on 28 employees of the Russian special services, according to a decree published on Thursday on the presidential website.
The individuals will be banned for three years from using their assets in Ukraine, transferring capital, transiting goods or taking part in privatization auctions, according to the decree.
Ukraine has already imposed sanctions on thousands of Russian entities since relations between Kyiv and Moscow collapsed in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatists forces in eastern Ukraine. Concerns over Russian troop movements fueled recent tensions.
