Maha: MSRTC employee commits suicide in Buldhana

A 29-year-old employee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Thursday. Vishal Ambalkar, a resident of Matargaon in Khamgaon taluka of the district, had consumed poison at his house on Tuesday night and was shifted to a government hospital in Akola, an official from Khamgaon police station said.

Ambalkar, whose condition was critical, passed away at the Government Medical College in Akola on Wednesday night, he said. The decease man's body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

