Left Menu

CAIT seeks formation of SIT to probe alleged use of Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:19 IST
CAIT seeks formation of SIT to probe alleged use of Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana
  • Country:
  • India

Traders' body CAIT wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged use of Amazon's platform for sourcing marijuana.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) accused the e-commerce major of drug trafficking and violation of the country's foreign direct investment (FDI) policy and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Amazon India did not respond to e-mailed queries.

The company previously said it is currently investigating the issue.

''The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller.

''We assure full co-operation and support required to investigating authorities and law enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws,'' an Amazon India spokesperson had said.

CAIT said it has urged the prime minister ''to order a high-level SIT'' comprising senior government officials ''in view of the large scale bungling and considering the ramifications of the act of Amazon on social, cultural, financial and business eco system of the country''.

It has also sought an audience with PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021