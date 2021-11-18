Left Menu

Two brothers killed by unidentified assailants in Saharanpur village: Police

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:34 IST
Two brothers killed by unidentified assailants in Saharanpur village: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his brother were first attacked with sharp-edged weapons and then shot dead by unidentified assailants in a Saharanpur district village on Thursday morning.

The two brothers, Pinnu and Lillu, of Mainpura village under Gangoh police station were attacked and killed when they, as part of their routine, had gone to offer prayers at their ancestors' tomb in their field in the neighbouring Mauji Majra village, Saharanpur Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

When the two brothers did not return till late in the day, their family members launched a search for them and found their bodies in the field in the neighbouring village, he said.

The two brothers had been first attacked with sharp-edged weapons and then shot at with one suffering the bullet wound in his chest and the other in his waist, said Tomar.

Both the bodes have been sent for the postmortem, the SP said, adding the twin murder is being investigated from all possible angles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021