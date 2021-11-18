Two brothers killed by unidentified assailants in Saharanpur village: Police

A man and his brother were first attacked with sharp-edged weapons and then shot dead by unidentified assailants in a Saharanpur district village on Thursday morning.

The two brothers, Pinnu and Lillu, of Mainpura village under Gangoh police station were attacked and killed when they, as part of their routine, had gone to offer prayers at their ancestors' tomb in their field in the neighbouring Mauji Majra village, Saharanpur Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

When the two brothers did not return till late in the day, their family members launched a search for them and found their bodies in the field in the neighbouring village, he said.

The two brothers had been first attacked with sharp-edged weapons and then shot at with one suffering the bullet wound in his chest and the other in his waist, said Tomar.

Both the bodes have been sent for the postmortem, the SP said, adding the twin murder is being investigated from all possible angles.

