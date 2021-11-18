Gambling den raided in Mumbai's Aarey Colony; 24 held

The Mumbai police raided a gambling den at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon and arrested 24 people during the operation, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, a special team of the police raided a gambling den in Kombatpada locality of Aarey Colony on Tuesday, the official said. The police arrested 24 people allegedly involved in the illegal activity and seized cash to the tune of Rs 1.40 lakh and other materials from the spot, he said. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Gambling Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

