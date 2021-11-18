Left Menu

Gambling den raided in Mumbai's Aarey Colony; 24 held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:43 IST
Gambling den raided in Mumbai's Aarey Colony; 24 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police raided a gambling den at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon and arrested 24 people during the operation, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, a special team of the police raided a gambling den in Kombatpada locality of Aarey Colony on Tuesday, the official said. The police arrested 24 people allegedly involved in the illegal activity and seized cash to the tune of Rs 1.40 lakh and other materials from the spot, he said. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Gambling Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021