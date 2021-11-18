Belarus says it will return 5,000 migrants, wants EU to take 2,000

Belarus proposes to return 5,000 migrants to their countries, while the European Union should take in 2,000 migrants on the Belarus-Poland border, the Belarusian president's spokeswoman was quoted as saying by Belta news agency on Thursday.

The spokeswoman said President Alexander Lukashenko had discussed the proposal with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call and that Merkel had agreed to discuss it with the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)