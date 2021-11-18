Left Menu

Panel begins probe into school girl's suicide

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:52 IST
Panel begins probe into school girl's suicide
  • Country:
  • India

The State Commission for Protection for Children's Rights on Thursday began an investigation into the suicide of a 17-year-old student after an alleged sexual assault by her school teacher.

The commission chairperson Saraswathi Rangaswamy, along with three members, questioned 13 witnesses. They included the girl's parents and classmates.

Talking to reporters later, Rangaswamy said a report on the probe would be submitted soon to the Tamil Nadu government.

The girl died by suicide in her house on November 11 alleging sexual harassment by the teacher, who was arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and remanded in custody.

The principal of the school was also arrested under the Act for not taking action on the girl's complaint and lodged in jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021