Left Menu

Man arrested for molesting girl in Gangtok: Police

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:54 IST
Man arrested for molesting girl in Gangtok: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Gangtok on Thursday for allegedly molesting a girl, police said.

The arrest was made by the Sadar police station after a complaint was filed by the girl's family, they said.

The girl was playing with her two friends outside their home on Sunday when the accused arrived in a vehicle and forcefully took them to a nearby forest, as per the complaint. He took them out of the vehicle in a secluded place and asked them to dance, it said.

When they were dancing, the accused inappropriately touched and molested one of the girls, the complaint alleged.

The girls, all below 10 years, somehow managed to escape and ran towards their home, it said.

The complaint was lodged after the girl who was allegedly molested narrated the incident to her sister a few days later.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021