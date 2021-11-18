DSIIDC lays off194 employees after closure of liquor vends

The DSIIDC Corporation has relieved 194 employees from service hired through an external firm, owing to the discontinuation of government liquor vends in the national capital.

Under the new excise policy of the Delhi government, the IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) vends of government entities including DSIIDC's ceased to operate from Wednesday, while the country liquor vends will stop operations from April 1 next year.

''The services of 194 outsourced employees hired through M/s ICSIL and engaged in liquor business are hereby surrendered to M/s ICSIL," a circular issued by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Limited (DSIIDC)Corporation on Tuesday, said.

It said that part of staff engaged in its IMFL division will continue to work till the winding up of business with closure of books, disposal of inventory, and handing over of space. It directed the staff to ensure completion of their activities by November 25 so that they can be redeployed.

The order said regular employees posted in country liquor vends shall remain posted till March 31 next year.

A former DSIIDC official said, ''Some of these employees have spent 10-15 years working at these stores and will be deprived of their livelihoods now.'' Tuesday was the last business day for nearly 600 government-run liquor shops operating across the national capital.

According to the new excise policy, the liquor business will now be handled completely by private players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)