PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:25 IST
Rajasthan govt gives top priority to effective redressal of public grievances: CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the intention of the state government is to bring the benefits of development and welfare schemes to the common man.

For the last two-and-a-half years, important work has been done in the field of education, roads, health and drinking water and this sequence of development is still going on and development schemes are being implemented, he said.

Chief Minister Gehlot, who was on a visit to Dholpur district, inspected the camp organized under 'Prashasan Gaon Ke Sang Abhiyan' in Singorai village.

In a meeting held after the inspection, Gehlot said the state government has given top priority to speedy and effective redressal of problems faced by the public. Therefore, camps are being organized across the state under the campaign with the administration in cities and villages.

He said the works related to the public are being resolved in these camps on the spot by about two dozen departments, including lease distribution, conversion and account purification in the works related to the revenue department. In the last 10 days in the Dholpur district, around 10,000 lease deeds have been issued, he said.

In the public meeting, School Education Minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress President Govind Dotasra also gave detailed information about the public welfare work done by the government, including farm loan waiver done by the state government and recruitment made on vacant posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

