Man attempts suicide near Raj Bhavan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:45 IST
Man attempts suicide near Raj Bhavan
Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI): A 38-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide near Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, they stopped the man from Suryapet district of Telangana who came near the Raj Bhavan, poured petrol on himself and tried to light himself up.

''The man raised slogans like ''Jai Telangana, Jai KCR (as the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is also referred) and Jai Jagadeeshwar Reddy (a Telangana Minister) and said he came to seek their help for his financial problems,'' the police said. The man has been taken to a police station.

