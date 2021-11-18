Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM appeals to people to take both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and said "vaccine is safe and beneficial for both pregnant women and new mothers."

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and said "vaccine is safe and beneficial for both pregnant women and new mothers." While appealing to the people of Madhya Pradesh to receive both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Chief Minister said that India has waged a successful war against the onslaught of the coronavirus under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Vaccine is the most powerful weapon against coronavirus and all eligible beneficiaries must receive both doses of the vaccine for complete protection," Chouhan said. "It has proven to be safe even for new mothers and pregnant women," he added.

He encouraged and asked mothers and pregnant women to come forward and receive their complete dose of the vaccine to ensure protection against the virus for themselves and their children as well. He informed that many pregnant women and new mothers have received both doses of the vaccine for complete protection.

As of today, Madhya Pradesh has administered close to eight crore doses of the vaccine, having provided over five crore first doses and close to three crore second doses of the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

