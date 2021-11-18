Magisterial probe ordered into Hyderpora killings; inquiry officer begins proceedings

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday ordered a magisterial probe into the Hyderpora killings, following which inquiry officer Khurshid Ahmad Shah began the proceedings and sought information from the public about the incident.

Shah issued a public notice, urging people who wish to record their statement in connection with Monday's encounter where four persons were killed, to approach his office within 10 days.

Shah was nominated as the inquiry officer by District Magistrate, Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad.

''Additional District Magistrate, Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah has been nominated as Inquiry Officer for conducting the enquiry into the matter so as to ascertain the facts and circumstances related to the incident and the cause of death,'' an order issued by the District Magistrate said.

Earlier, Lt Governor Sinha ordered a magisterial probe into the Hyderpora encounter.

''A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner. JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians & it will ensure there is no injustice,'' Sinha tweeted.

The magisterial probe was ordered amid protests by families of three of the four persons killed in the encounter, claiming innocence of their relatives.

A controversy had erupted over Monday's encounter in Hyderpora in Srinagar following conflicting claims about the deceased civilians as their family members contested the police's charge that they were ''terror associates''.

According to the police, a Pakistani terrorist and his local associate Mohammad Amir Magray, along with two civilians -- Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudassir Gul -- were killed in the encounter in a building in Hyderpora , where an illegal call centre and a terror hideout were allegedly being run.

Family members and relatives of Bhat (building owner), Gul (tenant) and Magray (Gul's office boy) have been protesting against the killings, which they described as a “cold-blooded murder”.

They are also demanding the return of the bodies so that they can perform their last rites.

According to the police, all four persons were buried in the Handwara area of Kupwara district.

Bhat's family welcomed the probe ordered by the administration but appealed to Sinha to return his body so that his children can see him for one last time.

